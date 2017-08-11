You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Bill Hader Plays Anthony Scaramucci on ‘Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update’ — Watch

He's not here for a long time, he's here for a good time.

Bill Hader as Anthony Scaramucci on Saturday Night Live

As soon as Anthony Scaramucci entered the White House, people instantly began wondering: Who’s gonna play the Mooch on “Saturday Night Live”? Since he decided it was better to burn out than fade away, lasting just 10 days as Communications Director, it seemed that the unfortunate answer was no one. Luckily for us all, Bill Hader stepped up to the plate for last night’s premiere of “Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update — Summer Edition.”

“I heard you two nutless liberal asswipes mention my name earlier, and when I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goombah Beetlejuice,” he says after interrupting Michael Che and Colin Jost via FaceTime. He then clarifies something important: Steve Bannon didn’t try to “s his own c,” he actually accomplished that difficult feat. Mystery solved!

The Mooch ends with a joke that sadly gets cut off: “Hickory dickory dock, Steve Bannon was sucking his—.” Watch the full segment below.

