‘Groundhog Day’: Bill Murray Was Moved to Tears by the Broadway Show of His Iconic Film

In case the first few dozen times weren't enough, Murray got to relive the timeless comedy all over again.

Bill Murray revisited one of his most beloved roles Tuesday night at the August Wilson Theater in New York City, where he watched the musical adaptation of “Groundhog Day.” Joining Murray were his brother, Brian Doyle-Murray, who played Buster in the original film, and screenwriter Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the 1993 film as well as the Broadway adaptation.

Widely considered one of the greatest comedies of all time and one of Murray’s most iconic performances, “Groundhog Day” follows pompous weatherman Phil Connors (Andy Karl int he musical) who must relive the same day over and over again in the podunk town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

Murray appeared deeply engaged throughout the night, the New York Times reports. Murray bobbed his head to the music, pumped his fist in the air, and even once let out an audible “Wow!” following a powerful song. By the show’s finale, he was “visibly sobbing.”

Murray joined the ensemble backstage to share his congratulations, telling one actor: “It was really beautiful. You got me. You really got me.” Murray explained afterwards that it was the show’s central theme that moved him to tears. “The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again. It’s such a beautiful, powerful idea,” he said.

When asked what “Groundhog Day” director Harold Ramis would have thought (Ramis died in 2014; the former friends and collaborators had not spoken in decades), Murray said: “I think he would’ve been flabbergasted.”

