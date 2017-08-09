‘Black Kite’ Clip: Refugee-Turned-Filmmaker Tarique Qayumi Brings Unique Historical Drama to TIFF — Watch

The film stars two of Afghanistan's biggest stars, Haji Gul and Leena Alam, plus non-actors Zahra Nasim and Hamid Noorzay.

For his second feature film, refugee-turned-filmmaker Tarique Qayumi is looking to shed a different sort of a light on a changing Afghanistan. “Black Kite” follows Arian, who adores kites, but whose talent is curtailed when the Taliban take power and ban kite flying. As his young daughter Seema’s childhood seems to be coming to an end, Arian risks it all to find and fly kites alongside her.

The TIFF premiere is a historical drama that blends mediums — including animation, documentary, and live action — to weave a stirring narrative about a man’s love of kite flying (and his child) as he yearns for freedom that seems so very far away.

“Black Kite” stars two of Afghanistan’s biggest stars, Haji Gul and Leena Alam, along with non-actors Zahra Nasim and Hamid Noorzay.

The film was shot on location in Kabul, in a snappy, guerrilla-style 14-day shoot. Qayumi and his fellow filmmakers were forced to move swiftly between locations, all in the hopes of not rousing the suspicions of the Taliban. That element adds an extra layer of realism and urgency to the unique new film.

Check out our exclusive clip from “Black Kite” below.

“Black Kite” will make its World Premiere at TIFF 2017 as part of the Contemporary World Cinema slate, date and time to be announced.