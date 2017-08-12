‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut’ 4K Blu-ray Trailer: Ridley Scott’s Original Sci-Fi Classic Has Never Looked This Stunning — Watch

The new edition is available a month before "Blade Runner 2049."

In what’s surely a coincidence, “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” comes to Blu-ray in a new 4K transfer a month before “Blade Runner 2049” hits theaters. Warner Bros. just released a new trailer for the latest iteration of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic, which takes place in a 2019 Los Angeles that, if we’re being honest here, probably isn’t too close to what L.A. will actually look like in a couple years. What’s that line about tears in rain?

Here’s the synopsis, if you need to refresh your memory: “21st-century detective Rick Deckard brings his masculine-yet-vulnerable presence to this stylish noir thriller. In a future of high-tech possibility soured by urban and social decay, Deckard hunts for fugitive, murderous replicants — and is drawn to a mystery woman whose secrets may undermine his soul.”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut” 4K Blu-ray is available on September 5, while “Blade Runner 2049” arrives in theaters on October 6. Denis Villeneuve (who considers “Blade Runner” his favorite film) directed the long-awaited sequel, which stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.