‘Brigsby Bear’ Lost Episode: Kate Lyn Sheil Gets Kidnapped In Delightfully Homespun (And Totally Fake) Kids’ Show

Can the energy of kindness save her? And also that big bear dude with the cute tee-shirt?

Dave McCary and Kyle Mooney’s Sundance charmer “Brigsby Bear” chronicles the kind of nostalgia for a long-forgotten era of television that plenty of viewers can relate to, culminating in a final sequence that sees its stars translating their love into one big, beautiful creative act. It’s basically the perfect film for kids who grew up on Saturday morning TV and wish that they were able to turn that affection into something more tangible in their older years. It’s also heartbreakingly funny. Read More:‘Brigsby Bear’: How Two Childhood Best Friends Sold Their Love Letter to Cinema to Sony Pictures Classics

When we first meet Mooney’s character James, he’s defined by his adoration for the long-running children’s show “Brigsby Bear,” a mash-up of kiddo TV classics that’s part detective show, part life lesson-delivery service, and just quirky enough to feel like something you’d watch as a kid on a lazy Saturday morning. But this “Brigsby Bear” isn’t actually familiar, because it’s a fake show — and that’s all we’ll say about that, as McCary and Mooney are hoping that most viewers can check out “Brigsby Bear” (the movie) without knowing too much going into it.

To get audiences primed for the charms of “Brigsby Bear” (the show…and also the movie, probably), a very special “lost episode” of “Brigsby Bear” (the show) has arrived on the internet, featuring a special two-fer performance by indie mainstay Kate Lyn Sheil, along with a deeper exploration of what makes the eponymous Brigsby tick (it’s bread, but also something a touch more meaty than just that).

Will Sheil’s character Arielle survive an evil infiltration? How long exactly is a “half nano-sec”? And what exactly is the lesson here? It’s “Brigsby Bear”!