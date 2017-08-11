‘Broad City’ Launches Sex Toy Line, Putting Its Sex-Positive Money Where Its Mouth Is

Or wherever you like to put it.

After four years as the most radical thing on Comedy Central for multiple reasons (healthy female friendships and women enjoying sex?), “Broad City” is taking its sex positive message even further with the launch of its very own sex toy line. Starring Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the series is revered for pushing the boundaries of what kind of sexuality can be shown on TV, and always with a feminist bent. Now, fans can vibe along with Ilana and Abbi on the great journey towards sexual fulfillment, and there’s absolutely no need to feel shy.

The 14-piece collection features multiple vibrators, one colorful butt plug, Kegel exercise balls, and a male masturbation egg. Of course, no “Broad City” sex toy collection would be complete without a strap-on kit, so fans can re-create the series’ most iconic sex scene, Abbi pegging her next door neighbor Jeremy (Stephen Schneider) in season two.

The collection was made in partnership with Lovehoney, which made all of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” sex toys. Luckily, these can be purchased without fear of eye-rolling from the store’s employees. The products use the show’s bold color scheme, and feature cheeky names like “Boss Bitch Silicone G-Spot Vibrator” and “The Vulvarine.” Check out the full NSFW line here.

