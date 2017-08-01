‘Call Me By Your Name’ First Trailer: Luca Guadagnino Delivers One of the Indie Film Masterpieces of 2017

The darling of Sundance is gearing up to be one of the powerhouses of awards season.

Luca Guadagnino’s Sundance darling “Call Me By Your Name” is about to become a huge awards player this fall, and the first trailer from Sony Pictures Classics pretty much proves why. Guadagnino, the great Italian filmmaker behind “I Am Love” and “A Bigger Splash,” has crafted a queer masterpiece that features some of his best directing to date and revelatory work from stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.

“Call Me By Your Name” is based on the novel of the same name by André Aciman. The story centers on the passionate relationship that forms between Elio, a 17-year-old living in Italy in the 1980s, and Oliver, a 24-year-old academic who has come to Elio’s villa to study under his professor father.

In his A review out of Sundance, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich raved, “The rapturous ‘Call Me By Your Name’ nearly rates alongside recent LGBT phenomenons ‘Carol’ and ‘Moonlight,’ matching the artistry and empathy with which those new masterworks untangled the repressive desire of same-sex attraction.”

“Call Me By Your Name” opens in select theaters November 24. Watch the debut trailer below.