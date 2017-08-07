Cate Blanchett and Aaron Sorkin’s Lucille Ball Biopic Heads to Amazon

Aaron Sorkin is handling the script for an inside look at the private and professional life of the "I Love Lucy" darling.

Amazon Studios just landed a major in-development title with the acquisition of Cate Blanchett and Aaron Sorkin’s untitled Lucille Ball biopic drama. The actress has been in talks to star as the “I Love Lucy” comedienne since Variety first broke the casting news in September 2015, but now it appears the project is officially nearing a production start.

Casting is now underway for the actor to play Ball’s husband and screen partner Desi Arnaz. Deadline reports that Javier Bardem is an early contender. Sorkin will be handling screenplay duties and using the memoirs written by the two subjects for inspiration. The couple’s children, Lucie Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., are involved in the authorized biopic as producers.

The news comes just ahead of a busy fall for both Blanchett and Sorkin. The former will take on the villainous role of Hela in the Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Ragnarok,” while Sorkin is making his feature directorial debut with the Jessica Chastain-starring “Molly’s Game.” The writer has been behind biopics like “The Social Network,” “Moneyball,” and “Steve Jobs” over the last several years.

Blanchett and Sorkin are just the latest major talents to head to Amazon Studios, whose recent releases include “The Lost City of Z” and “The Big Sick.” The company has Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” and Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” both hitting this awards season, and future collaborators include Yorgos Lanthimos, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Barry Jenkins.