Charlottesville: Olivia Wilde Shares a Note From Her Mother, Who’s Running for Congress in Virginia

Leslie Cockburn calls out "unvarnished Nazism" in her statement.

4 hours ago

Olivia Wilde71st Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Jun 2017

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Save for Donald Trump, the response to yesterday’s violence at a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has been nearly unanimous in its condemnation of racism, neo-Nazis, and other forces of intolerance. Everyone from Republicans who are usually supportive of Trump to Hollywood celebrities have spoken out, with one voice bridging the divide between politics and entertainment: Olivia Wilde, whose mother Leslie Cockburn hopes to join the House of Representatives next year.

“My mother is running for Congress in VA,” tweeted Wilde. “This is her message to the people of Charlottesville regarding this hideous display of hatred.” Here’s the statement:

“Let’s stand up for the targets of the hate groups who have descended on Charlottesville. This weekend, spend money at a minority-owned business. Give generously to a charity that supports immigrants or African-Americans. Encourage law enforcement to guard the rights of everyone in the streets, including the counter-protesters and the potentials victims of the Alt-right. What I’m seeing is unvarnished Nazism. ‘Blood and soil’ mixed with weapons is a terrible echo of the past.”

32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove his car into a group of people protesting the Unite the Right rally yesterday, and dozens more were injured throughout the day. Trump did not specifically condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis, or white supremacists in his response to the attack.

