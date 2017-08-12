Charlottesville: Ava DuVernay, J.K. Rowling, Seth Rogen, and More React to Violent White-Supremacist Rally

At least three people have been killed.

As you might expect of a gathering of self-proclaimed “white nationalists,” today’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent. At least three people are dead and 35 others were injured after a car drove into a group of people protesting the event, and a state of emergency has been declared by Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Here’s how Hollywood is reacting:

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

Can y’all stop trying to erase racism from the story of the #Charlottesville white supremacists, saying they just “can’t get women…” — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 12, 2017

Every Congressperson who fails to denounce the supremacists in #Charlottesville & who does not condemn Trump’s silence, is complicit in hate — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017

“We have swastikas.”

“They’re not Nazis.” “Our country should be white.”

“They’re not Nazis.” “We’re actual Nazis.”

“They’re not Nazis.” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Let’s be clear. The hatred we’re seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017

These assholes and their tiki torches are the softest, most butthurt pile of fulminant human insecurity ever assembled. Thread of the day: https://t.co/Qaey822saC — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 12, 2017