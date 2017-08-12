Charlottesville: Ava DuVernay, J.K. Rowling, Seth Rogen, and More React to Violent White-Supremacist Rally

As you might expect of a gathering of self-proclaimed “white nationalists,” today’s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent. At least three people are dead and 35 others were injured after a car drove into a group of people protesting the event, and a state of emergency has been declared by Governor Terry McAuliffe.
“The truth is: we are living at this time. And we are tolerating it.” #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/U4qBQl93qV
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 12, 2017
By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017
Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017
Can y’all stop trying to erase racism from the story of the #Charlottesville white supremacists, saying they just “can’t get women…”
— Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 12, 2017
Every Congressperson who fails to denounce the supremacists in #Charlottesville & who does not condemn Trump’s silence, is complicit in hate
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017
“We have swastikas.”
“They’re not Nazis.”
“Our country should be white.”
“They’re not Nazis.”
“We’re actual Nazis.”
“They’re not Nazis.”
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017
Let’s be clear. The hatred we’re seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017
Dear anyone shocked by #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/2AH0Pvl1HY
— Justin Simien (@JSim07) August 12, 2017
These assholes and their tiki torches are the softest, most butthurt pile of fulminant human insecurity ever assembled. Thread of the day: https://t.co/Qaey822saC
— David Simon (@AoDespair) August 12, 2017
Come together as one: Even you losers-haters-Mexican rapists-“heroes” who were captured-women who are less than 10’s-the lyin’ & low-energy! https://t.co/W5nfDUQn4y
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 12, 2017