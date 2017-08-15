Back to IndieWire

CinemaSins Attacked ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ so Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts Fought Back in the Best Way

"CinemaSins would ding 'Pulp Fiction' for Jules and Vincent not getting shot," the director wrote in his epic takedown of a takedown.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts

The snarky movie review by way of long winded video essay has become a contentious sub-genre of film criticism, with countless YouTube channels devoted to picking apart every aspect of a movie — whether deserving of ridicule or not. But while Honest Trailers prides itself on humor backed up with a genuine love of cinema, others feel downright malicious, such as CinemaSins. The channel prides itself on uncovering what it sees as “sins” in mainly blockbuster movies, whether that be plot holes or music choices.

CinemaSins launched their latest takedown Tuesday, this time of the well-reviewed monster movie “Kong: Skull Island.” Coming in at just under 18 minutes, the tirade is almost the length of a television pilot, as “Kong: Skull Island” director Jordan Vogt-Roberts points out. The filmmaker took to Twitter to explain why he takes issue with this particular site and its vitriolic reviews, which he sees as antithetical to film criticism on the whole as well as to the spirit of cinema.

It’s a long thread, but entirely worth the read:

And here is the video takedown in question:

