CinemaSins Attacked ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ so Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts Fought Back in the Best Way

The snarky movie review by way of long winded video essay has become a contentious sub-genre of film criticism, with countless YouTube channels devoted to picking apart every aspect of a movie — whether deserving of ridicule or not. But while Honest Trailers prides itself on humor backed up with a genuine love of cinema, others feel downright malicious, such as CinemaSins. The channel prides itself on uncovering what it sees as “sins” in mainly blockbuster movies, whether that be plot holes or music choices.

CinemaSins launched their latest takedown Tuesday, this time of the well-reviewed monster movie “Kong: Skull Island.” Coming in at just under 18 minutes, the tirade is almost the length of a television pilot, as “Kong: Skull Island” director Jordan Vogt-Roberts points out. The filmmaker took to Twitter to explain why he takes issue with this particular site and its vitriolic reviews, which he sees as antithetical to film criticism on the whole as well as to the spirit of cinema.

It’s a long thread, but entirely worth the read:

Mystery Science Theatre built something artful, endearing and comedic on top of the foundation other people’s work. It had merit to itself. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Things like this drive me crazy. This is meant to be absurd. Cinema Sins would ding pulp fiction for Jules and Vincent not getting shot… pic.twitter.com/Zzer9HpRM4 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Are you paying attention? That’s not Shea Wigham’s character. Try actually watching the movie. pic.twitter.com/VgN9Nfhft4 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

It’s called a match cut or graphic rhyming. So yes. I could have shown it. This is a choice that has nothing to do with a graphic shot later pic.twitter.com/aFv0k5WYoG — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

This “cheap laugh” got no reaction prior to the election. It gets a reaction because the black mirror of the 70’s we’re living in. pic.twitter.com/LB9NFf5qna — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Because it’s inaccessible by boat and thus only discovered when we launched satellites in the 70’s with cameras looking down at the earth. pic.twitter.com/VY54NIeO7F — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Anyhow. I just wanted to point out why these videos are infuriating. They’re often just wrong or think they’re smarter than you. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

To anyone who thinks this video makes me mad or hurts me. It doesn’t. I just wanted to point out a few obvious examples that are just wrong. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

It’s like when trump lies on camera just because he can. It’s infuriating and there are people out there who listen to him & cinema sins. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

Maybe I’ll return to this and watch their entire video if it doesn’t make me hammer a nail through my dick and point out more errors. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2017

And here is the video takedown in question: