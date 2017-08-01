Anne Hathaway’s ‘Colossal’ is Unlike Any Monster Movie You’ve Ever Seen Before — Watch

IndieWire On Demand: "Colossal" is a constantly-surprising genre movie that is the perfect way to end your summer.

In “Colossal,” Anne Hathaway gives her best performance since “Rachel Getting Married.” Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the film puts a clever riff on the monster movie by stuffing it inside the character study of an alcoholic in a boring small town getting over her personal demons. When she figures out that her movements in an old playground correlate with the behavior of a Kaiju beast in Seoul, the movie gets increasingly odd and surprising.

“Colossal” opened earlier this year in theaters and is now available to watch on VOD, and it’s more or less the perfect indie to end your summer on. Co-starring Jason Sudeikis, the movie is constantly shifting genres and upending expectations. It’s the kind of inventive indie movie a major Hollywood studio would never risk spending the money on.

In his B+ review out of last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn wrote,”The movie presents its plot like a ridiculous gamble, and keeps pulling it off, somehow managing to justify its existence.”

