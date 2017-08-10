‘Columbus’ Director Kogonada Shares His 10 Favorite Films of the Last 10 Years: ‘Clouds of Sils Maria,’ ‘Amour,’ and More

He also singles out his favorite directors of the last decade.

“Columbus” director Kogonada is the latest director to share his 10 favorite movies of the last 10 years on Grasshopper Film’s Transmissions. Sean Baker, Andrew Rossi, and Benjamin Crotty have all done likewise in the past; like theirs, Kogonada’s 10/10 is heavy on auteur favorites. Here’s the list in alphabetical order:

“35 Shots of Rum” (Claire Denis, 2008) “Amour” (Michael Haneke, 2012) “The Arbor” (Clio Barnard, 2010) “Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo” (Jessica Oreck, 2009) “Before Midnight” (Richard Linklater, 2013) “Clouds of Sils Maria” (Olivier Assayas, 2014) “Flight of the Red Balloon” (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 2007) “I Wish” (Hirokazu Koreeda, 2011) “Nostalgia For the Light” (Patricio Guzmán, 2010) “The Wind Rises” (Hayao Miyazaki, 2013)

Kogonada also included a list of the five directors whom he feels “ruled this era”: Olivier Assayas, Terence Davies, Mia Hansen-Løve, Wes Anderson, and Richard Linklater. Together they made 22 films in the last decade, he points out, “and all are worthy of attention.” Read his full thoughts here.