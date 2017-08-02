‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Teases New Credits Sequence, Songs from First Episode

TCA: Joseph Kahn will direct the Season 3 opening credits, which Rachel Bloom describes as "the most talked-about songwriting process we’ve ever done."

Fans were surprised at the beginning of the second season of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” when the show’s peppy theme song switched style, look and lyrics.

Naturally, speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour, series co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna opened up their panel by talking about the first thing audiences will see when the show returns in the fall.

Brosh McKenna explained that “Detention” director Joseph Kahn would be directing the new Season 3 credits sequence. Kahn is also on board to direct Season 3’s fourth episode.

“I would say the new theme song is the most talked-about songwriting process we’ve ever done,” Bloom said.

Apart from that opening, the two co-creators, along with cast members Pete Gardner, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, and David Hull, talked about what fans can expect from Season 3.

“In the first episode, there is a song that is the ladies’. It’s a genre that I particularly love,” Brosh McKenna said.

While the CW didn’t show any video footage from the season’s opening month of production, it showed a few new images from Season 3. Referencing one particular official set photo of most of the cast taking a selfie in renaissance (“Beauty and the Beast”-adjacent, perhaps?) garb, Bloom said, “The opening number of Season 3, top of the show, is an ensemble number that almost everyone’s in, except for [Vincent Rodriguez III]. And it’s Disney style.”

One of last year’s cast additions, Scott Michael Foster, wasn’t present because he was in the middle of a 16-hour shoot. “It’s a really big song for him,” Bloom said.

Another big song this season is one that Bloom calls “the sexiest musical number we’ve ever done,” something that helps inform her season-long revenge plot against Josh Chan, who left her at the altar at the end of Season 2.

“Rebecca associates sex with power and whenever she tries to regain her power, she always uses her sexuality very openly,” Bloom said.

The show has added Foster and Hull as series regulars, but there’s one particular character that the show hasn’t forgotten about yet: Bloom and Brosh McKenna wouldn’t say definitively whether or not there were plans to bring back Rebecca’s ex Greg.

“He was a massively important character. His presence is still incredibly important. We have not forgotten about that character, pretending that it never happened or that he never existed,” Bloom said, adding jokingly, “All of us think about ex-boyfriends and -girlfriends every hour of every day.”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Season 3 premieres October 13 on The CW.

