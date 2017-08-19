‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Trailer: Larry David Is the Hero We Need — Watch

The show makes its long-awaited return in October.

Larry David is the hero we need, but not the one we deserve. Or is it the other way around? That’s one question to ponder as you watch the new trailer for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which returns for its long-awaited ninth season after a six-year hiatus.

“There is only one hero who never stays silent,” intones the narrator as the ad opens, giving a “Batman”-like vibe to the proceedings. “Who fights against injustice wherever he finds it. And the world needs him now more than ever.” LD’s face then appears in the night sky à la the Bat Signal, much to the chagrin of the man himself: He gives a look of hesitant annoyance before deciding to stay in for the evening rather than come to our rescue. “Turn the light off! I’m not going!” he yells into the phone.

The new season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was announced last summer in typical fashion: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned,'” said David at the time. The 10-episode season will premiere on HBO on Oct. 1.