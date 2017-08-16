Damien Chazelle Joined Twitter to Demand ‘Racist’ Donald Trump’s Impeachment

"Impeach this loathsome misogynist racist," Chazelle said during an impassioned Twitter thread.

Damien Chazelle somehow managed to resist joining Twitter through his awards season success with “La La Land,” but the current Trump administration has forced the youngest Best Director winner in history to speak out on social media. Chazelle signed up for Twitter earlier this day to post a 10-part thread in which he makes it clear that Trump’s impeachment is essential.

“Decided to join Twitter because I feel a responsibility to add my voice to the chorus,” Chazelle wrote. “The Trump administration is openly endorsing Nazism and white supremacy. It’s that simple…[I] call on the GOP as passionately as possible: impeach this loathsome misogynist racist.”

Chazelle’s “La La Land” won six Oscars earlier this year, including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Director for Chazelle. He’s currently working on a Neil Armstrong space drama with Ryan Gosling and his first television series about a Parisian jazz club.