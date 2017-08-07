79 Movies to See Before You Die, According to the Dardenne Brothers

The legendary filmmaking duo list 79 movies all made during the 20th century that you can't afford to miss.

Any list of the greatest foreign directors currently working today has to include Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. The directors first rose to prominence in the mid 1990s with efforts like “The Promise” and “Rosetta,” and they’ve continued to excel in the 21st century with titles such as “The Kid With A Bike” and “Two Days One Night,” which earned Marion Cotillard a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The directors will be back in U.S. theaters with the release of “The Unknown Girl” on September 8, which is a long time coming considering the film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. While you continue to wait for their new movie, the brothers have provided their definitive list of 79 movies from the 20th century that you must see. La Cinetek published the list in full and is hosting many of the titles to stream (via The Playlist).

The Dardennes’ choices range from early silent films like Fritz Lang’s “M” to 1990s foreign fare from Abbas Kiraostami, Aki Kaurismäki, and Nanni Moretti. As pioneers of realism themselves, it only makes sense their huge fans of Italian neorealism, too. The full list is below.

“Police,” Maurice Pialat (1984)”Under the Sun of Satan,” Maurice Pialat (1987)

“Graduate First,” Maurice Pialat (1978)

“Loulou,” Maurice Pialat (1980)

“A Woman Under the Influence,” John Cassavetes (1974)

“Opening Night,” John Cassavetes (1977)

“The Killing of a Chinese Bookie,” John Cassavetes (1976)

“Mouchette,” Robert Besson (1966)

“Au hasard Balthazar,” Robert Bresson (1965)

“A Man Escaped,” Robert Bresson (1956)

“Paisa,” Roberto Rossellini (1946)

“L’Amore,” Roberto Rossellini (1947)

“Germany, Year Zero,” Roberto Rossellini (1947)

“Europe 51,” Roberto Rossellini (1951)

“Stromboli,” Roberto Rossellini (1949)

“The Flowers of St. Francis,” Roberto Rossellini (1950)

“Voyage in Italty,” Roberto Rossellini (1953)

“Accattone,” Pier Paolo Pasolini (1961)

“Ro.Go.Pa.G.,” Jean-Luc Godard, Ugo Gregoretti, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Roberto Rossellini (1963)

“The Gospel According to St. Matthew,” Pier Paolo Pasolini (1964)

“Filmmaker’s Holiday,” Johan van der Keuken (1974)

“The Flat Jungle,” Johan van der Keuken (1978)

“Street of Shame,” Kenji Mizoguchi (1956)

“Sansho the Bailiff,” Kenji Mizoguchi (1954)

“Cruel Story of Youth,” Kenji Mizoguchi (1960)

“Boy,” Nagisa Oshima (1969)

“High and Low,” Akira Kurosawa (1963)

“Red Beard,” Akira Kurosawa (1965)

“To Live,” Akira Kurosawa (1952)

“Hands Over the City,” Francesco Rosi (1963)

“The Tarnished Angels,” Douglas Sirk (1957)

“Sobibór, October 14, 1943, 4 p.m.,” Claude Lanzmann (2000)

“Cleo from 5 to 7,” Agnès Varda (1961)

“Father and Master,” Paolo et Vittorio Taviani (1976)

“The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice,” Yasujirō Ozu (1952)

“There Was a Father,” Yasujirō Ozu (1942)

“La Strada,” Federico Fellini (1954)

“Nights of Cabiria,” Federico Fellini (1957)

“Dekalog,” Krzysztof Kieslowski (1989)

“Life, and Nothing More….,” Abbas Kiarostami (1991)

“Where Is the Friend’s Home?” Abbas Kiarostami (1987)

“High Hopes,” Mike Leigh (1988)

“Riff-Raff,” Ken Loach (1991)

“Northern Lights,” John Hanson and Rob Nilsson (1978)

“Naked Hearts,” Édouard Luntz (1966)

“The Visitors,” Elia Kazan (1971)

“Wanda,” Barbara Loden (1970)

“Sunrise,” F.W. Murnau (1927)

“M,” Fritz Lang (1931)

“The Kid,” Charlie Chaplin (1919)

“Modern Times,” Charlie Chaplin (1935)

“The Life of Oharu,” Kenji Mizoguchi (1952)

“Herman Slobbe/Blind Child 2,” Johan van der Keuken (1966)

“The Wild Child,” François Truffaut (1969)

“The 400 Blows,” François Truffaut (1958)

“Dear Diary,” Nanni Moretti (1993)

“Drifting Clouds,” Aki Kaurismäki (1996)

“Naked Childhood,” Maurice Pialat (1967)

“Through the Olive Trees,” Abbas Kiarostami (1994)

“The Band Wagon,” Vincente Minneli (1953)

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Frank Capra (1946)

“Taxi Driver,” Martin Scorsese (1975)

“Shoah,” Claude Lanzmann (1985)

“Le Boucher,” Claude Chabrol (1970)

“Gentleman Jim,” Raoul Walsh (1942)

“College,” Buster Keaton and James W. Horne (1927)

“Monika,” Ingmar Bergman (1952)

“Bring of Life,” Ingmar Bergman (1957)

“Interiors,” Woody Allen (1977)

“Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Woody Allen (1988)

“Pather Panchali,” Satyajit Ray (1955)

“My Childhood,” Bill Douglas (1972)

“Ce gamin, là,” Renaud Victor (1975)

“Shadow of a Doubt,” Alfred Hitchcock (1942)

“Kes,” Ken Loach (1969)

“Raining Stones,” Ken Loach (1972)

“Ivan’s Childhood,” Andrei Tarkovsky (1962)

“Rome Open City,” Roberto Rossellini (1945)

“The Man From Laramie,” Anthony Mann (1954)

