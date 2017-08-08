David Letterman Returning to Television for Netflix Interview Series

The comedy icon has finally confirmed he's coming back to TV.

David Letterman is coming back to television. Two years after shutting the doors on CBS’ “Late Show with David Letterman,” the comedy icon is returning with an untitled interview series on Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered six-episodes of the new show, which will find Letterman conducting in-depth conversations with guests and hosting in-the-field segments. The series is set to premiere in 2018.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in an official statement. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” added Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman has remained largely out of the spotlight since the end of the “Late Show.” The Netflix series will be his first major gig in two years. He’ll be joining Chelsea Handler as one of Netflix’s biggest investments so far in interview programming.