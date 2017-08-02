David Lynch’s Comic-Con Short Film is Now Online, and It’s Some of His Funniest Work — Watch

Lynch made a special appearance at Comic-Con in this hilariously dark short film.

Any time David Lynch decides to release something new, it’s always cause for celebration. So while this Comic-Con short film may only be two-and-a-half minutes, it’s still something every Lynch fan should cherish. It shouldn’t be too hard given how damn funny and hilariously dark it is.

The video, which aired before the “Twin Peaks” panel at Comic-Con earlier this month, depicts Lynch trying and failing to record a proper introduction to welcome fans to the event. Murder, horses stomping on cats, a gun, and O.J. Simpson are just a few of the things that prevent Lynch from getting the job done. Yes, it’s as joyously weird as it sounds. Describing the video is about as easy as describing “Twin Peaks,” so you just have to do yourself a favor and watch it.

The celebrated director is currently in the back half of his acclaimed “Twin Peaks” revival on Showtime. Click here for a full rundown of highlights from the “Twin Peaks” Comic-Con panel, and watch the short video embedded below.