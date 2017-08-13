David Tennant on Jodie Whittaker’s ‘Doctor Who’ Casting: ‘I Can’t Think of Someone Better to Join the Gang’

Reactions to Jodie Whittaker being cast as the 13th Doctor have been largely positive. As the first woman to lead the long-running “Doctor Who” franchise, however, she’s had to endure exactly the kind of backlash that is part and parcel of such events. David Tennant — the 10th Doctor and a castmate of Whittaker’s on “Broadchurch” — doubled down on his praise during an appearance on “The Late Show,” calling her casting “brilliant. I can’t think of someone better to join the gang and be poised to take it to a whole new level. It’s great.”
“Whenever the Doctor changes there’s a backlash because that’s a character that people love, so people get very affectionate about the Doctor they knew,” he added. Tennant is in a unique position to comment on this, having experienced it himself: “Who’s the weasley looking guy? Who’s this? I like the last guy,” he remembered people saying of his own casting. “This is not gonna work for me. This show is dead to me. I resign from the Internet.”
Tennant starred on the show from 2005-2010, and Whittaker’s tenure will begin later this year with the Christmas special. As for Whittaker’s gender, Tennant says it “will be irrelevant almost immediately.” Watch the full segment below.