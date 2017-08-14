‘Deadpool 2’ Stunt Person Killed While Filming Motorcycle Trick

A similar incident occurred on set of "The Walking Dead" last month.

Just weeks after a similar incident occurred on the set of “The Walking Dead,” a stunt person has died while filming “Deadpool 2.” The accident occurred while the person, who has not yet been named, was performing a motorcycle trick this morning.

“Vancouver Police can confirm that a female stunt driver has died on the set of ‘Deadpool’ during a stunt on a motorcycle,” the Vancouver PD said in a statement, according to Variety. In a similar (but, thankfully, much less serious) incident, Tom Cruise appeared to injure himself over the weekend while shooting a stunt sequence on the set of “Mission: Impossible 6”; he lept from a scaffolding onto a building, came up slightly short, and briefly collapsed.

The sequel to last year’s successful franchise-starter, “Deadpool 2” finds Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the vulgar, fourth wall–breaking superhero. Morena Baccarin, T. J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and Jack Kesy co star in the film, which is being directed by David Leitch. 20th Century Fox will release “Deadpool 2” in theaters on June 1, 2018.