‘Death Wish’ First Trailer: Eli Roth and Bruce Willis Resurrect One of Cinema’s Deadliest Killers

The character made famous by Charles Bronson gets resurrected for a whole new revenge mission in Eli Roth's upcoming remake.

Eli Roth hasn’t really had a hit as a director in quite some time. His last two efforts, “Knock Knock” and “The Green Inferno,” came and went from theaters without much fan fare, but that probably won’t be the case for the director’s next movie. Roth is resurrecting “Death Wish,” the film series that started in 1974 and made a movie icon out of Charles Bronson, and he’s getting some help from Bruce Willis.

The actor will be returning to his hard-hitting action roots as Paul Kersey, a mild-mannered father who becomes a stone cold killing machine after his wife is murdered and his daughter is raped and left in a coma. The original “Death Wish” series included four films released between 1974 and 1994, all of which starred Bronson as Kersey. The remake co-stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise, and Mike Epps.

The most surprising part about “Death Wish” might just be that it’s being distributed by Annapurna Pictures, the indie powerhouse behind such titles as “Her,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “American Hustle,” and this weekend’s “Detroit.” The movie marks their biggest genre push to date. MGM is handling international distribution.

“Death Wish” opens in theaters November 22. Watch the first trailer below.