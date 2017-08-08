‘Disjointed’ Trailer: Kathy Bates Blazes in New Netflix Pot Dispensary Comedy

The unconventional workplace comedy premieres on August 25.

Just start planting the pot jokes now. Weed out all the bad ones. Hash it out with your friends.

You could make these jokes all day and apparently, so can “Disjointed,” the latest Netflix multicam comedy premiering later this month. Kathy Bates stars as the proprietor of “Ruth’s Alternative Caring,” an L.A.-area pot dispensary, a woman who runs the store along with a handful of ragtag employees. She partakes in her own supply, as do most of the other characters on the show, from the looks of the first full trailer.

Even after stints on ‘The Office” and as the ghost of Charlie Sheen’s character on “Two and a Half Men,” this is Bates’ first starring role in a TV comedy. In addition to her film work, she’s also a member of the Ryan Murphy Players, appearing on “American Horror Story” and “Feud.”

If the look and joke style of this show seems a little recognizable, that’s because “Disjointed” is a production from veteran multicam sitcom boss Chuck Lorre. Along with Bates, “Disjointed” also stars Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Tone Bell, Dougie Baldwin and Elizabeth Ho.

Watch the full trailer (with more stoner gags galore) below:

“Disjointed” premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.