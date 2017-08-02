Remembering Trump and Scaramucci’s Cameos In ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ — Watch

The last time these two worked together didn't work out so well, either.

Before setting records as the shortest-serving White House communications director in the history of the United States, Anthony Scaramucci was seeking a different sort of fame: Movie stardom. After getting fired only two weeks into the job, following the world’s most ill-advised phone call to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza, it was revealed that Scaramucci actually had a fleeting role in a different kind of franchise — Oliver Stone’s unevenly received “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.” What many don’t know, however, is that the president himself also filmed a cameo for the same film, thought it was scrapped from the final cut.

In the clip below, one can see Scaramucci’s brief but convincing turn as an unnamed short seller, admittedly not a stretch for the former investment banker. He reportedly invested $100,000 in the film for the appearance, which also came with a prominent inclusion for the logo of his investment firm, SkyBridge Capital.

In the wake of his very public ousting, Scaramucci can take solace in the only industry perhaps more punishing than politics: Hollywood. He is credited as co-executive producer on an untitled HBO project starring Al Pacino Joe Paterno, the former Penn State football coach whose career ended when it was revealed he had been sexually abusing young boys for decades. How the mighty have fallen.

Read MoreEli Roth Compares Donald Trump and His Inner Circle to ’80s WWF Wrestlers

Trump had more lines than Scaramucci in the 2010 film, running into Gordon Gekko (Michael Douglas) in a barber shop. The scene was officially cut for time, but rumors of Trump’s excessive demands hint at other reasons.

If you can stand it, watch the cut scene below: