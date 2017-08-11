‘Downsizing’ First Look: Alexander Payne Shrinks Matt Damon in His Sci-Fi Oscar Contender

The movie is following in the footsteps of "La La Land" and opening the Venice Film Festival.

One of the most highly anticipated movies of the fall film festival season is unquestionably Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.” The movie, Payne’s first since earning six Oscar nominations for “Nebraska,” is the ambitious story of a man and wife who decide to shrink themselves down in order to cut back on economic spending. Unfortunately for the man, his wife backs out at the last minute.

Payne has never crafted a movie quite on this scale before, nor has he ever attempted to try out the science-fiction genre. Footage was shown at CinemaCon earlier this year and critics went wild over what they saw. The movie is opening the Venice Film Festival at the end of this month, a premiere slot which has gone to the likes of Oscar powerhouses “La La Land,” “Gravity,” and “Birdman” in recent years.

“Downsizing” stars Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jason Sudeikis. Paramount has already set a December release date for the drama. Entertainment Weekly has our first look in the image below.

According to Payne, he’s been wanting to make “Downsizing” for the last several years. He worked on the screenplay between the productions of “Sideways” and “The Descendants” but had to wait until the proper finances could be raised given all the VFX required to show people shrinking down.

“It has a lot of elements present in previous films I’ve directed,” Payne teased, “and I wouldn’t say it’s a summing-up, [and] hopefully I’m not repeating myself… It’s not for everybody, but I hope people like it.”

“Downsizing” opens December 22.

Alexander Payne likens Downsizing to Black Mirror: It’s a ‘prism’ for our times https://t.co/t17gRCn013 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 11, 2017

