Elisabeth Moss Gets Candid About Scientology in Response to a Fan Question on Instagram

Is there a link between Scientology and "The Handmaid's Tale"?

Like a lot of famous Scientologists, Elisabeth Moss isn’t known for speaking about her religion publicly. The “Mad Men,” “Top of the Lake,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star made an exception on Instagram (of all places) yesterday in response to a fan’s question about the parallels between Scientology and the oppressive regime in the Hulu series that just earned Moss her latest Emmy nod.

“Love this adaptation so much,” asked Instagram user moelybanks on one of the actresses’ posts. “Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Both Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong or evil… it’s just very interesting.” Moss — who’s said to have walked out of the room when Leah Remini, a former Scientologist, accepted an award at the TCA earlier this month — was polite but firm in her response.

“That’s actually not true at all about Scientology,” she replied. “Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding the truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!” Read the full exchange below.