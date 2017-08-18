Eric Zumbrunnen, Editor on Every Spike Jonze Movie, Dies at 52

Spike Jonze's career owes a lot to the editing genius of the late Eric Zumbrunnen.

Eric Zumbrunnen, film editor and longtime Spike Jonze collaborator, has died at age 52 following a battle with cancer. The editor worked on every Spike Jonze feature, either by himself or with co-editor Jeff Buchanan, and he won the ACE Award for Best Edited Feature Film for “Being John Malkovich.”

Zumbrunnen was born in November, 1964 and graduated from USC with a degree in Journalism. His career in post-production began in music videos, where he edited classic clips for Weezer (“Buddy Holly”), Smashing Pumpkins (“Tonight, Tonight”), Beck (“Where It’s At”), and Bjork (“It Oh So Quiet”), among others.

Zumbrunnen’s work with Jonze extended from his feature films, including “Malkovich,” “Adaptation,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” and “Her,” to the director’s acclaimed Kenzo ad “My Mutant Brain.” The latter won him a Bronze Lion for Editing at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. He was also the editor on Disney’s “John Carter.” Watch the Kenzo campaign below.

Most recently, Zumbrunnen was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences based on his body of work. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, children Henry and Greta, and a loving extended family. Arrangements are being made for a fellowship in his name.