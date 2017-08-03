‘Euphoria’ and ‘Submergence’ New Looks: Alicia Vikander is Ready to Conquer Film Festival Season

It wouldn't be fall film festival season without Alicia Vikander, and she has two big titles hitting the circuit this year.

Alicia Vikander has been a staple on the fall film festival circuit for the last two years. “The Danish Girl,” for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, started its awards season campaign at Venice and TIFF in 2015, while “The Light Between the Oceans” launched at Venice last year. Vikander is returning to festival season once again this year, and she’s doubling up on potential awards players.

First up is “Euphoria,” which reunites Vikander with Swedish director Lisa Lansgeth. Before Vikander came to the U.S. with “Ex Machina,” Lansgeth gave her a start on the big screen in foreign titles “Pure” and “Hotel.” “Euphoria” is the director’s English-language debut and stars the actress opposite Eva Green in the story of estranged sisters who travel through Europe on an ominous journey of reconciliation. The drama is set to world premiere in the Platform section of the Toronto International Film Festival. Catch a new look of “Europhia” in the photo below.

Jürgen Olczyk

Vikander’s second festival entry is the Wim Wenders drama “Submergence,” co-starring James McAvoy. The movie will also be playing the Toronto International Film Festival, and it was recently announced it will open the San Sebastian Film Festival as well. “Submergence” is based on the novel of the same name by J.M Ledgard and centers around two lovers who struggle to reconnect as they are separated by oceans and war.

“The Light Between the Oceans,” Vikander’s festival title last year, was pretty much a non-starter in the awards race. Both of her new movies are also two-hander star vehicles from established directors, so they aren’t necessarily a slam dunk for success. They’ll also both be searching for U.S. distributors.

“Euphoria” and “Submergence” are keeping Vikander firmly in her dramatic indie roots, but she’s also not giving up on blockbusters just yet despite the tepid response to “Jason Bourne.” The actress is wrapping production on the “Tomb Raider” reboot, in which she’s stepping into the shoes made famous by Angelina Jolie.

