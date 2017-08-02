‘First They Killed My Father’ Trailer: Angelina Jolie Remembers the Horrors of the Cambodian Genocide

The actress-turned-director takes a harrowing look at the brutal Cambodian genocide during the Khmer Rouge regime.

Angelina Jolie’s last real awards player was her well-received POW drama “Unbroken” in 2014, but she’s returning to Oscar season this fall with what is clearly her biggest and most personal movie to date. “First They Killed My Father” is based on the memoir of Loung Ung and follows her younger self as she experiences the horror of the Cambodian genocide and the Khmer Rouge regime firsthand.

“The heart of it is Loung’s story; it’s the story of a war through the eyes of a child, but it is also the story of a country,” Jolie said about the film earlier this year. “It’s the first time there is something of this size about this war in this country.”

The first trailer has been released courtesy of Netflix, and it provides an intense first look at the horrors set to unfold. Jolie shot the epic drama entirely in Cambodia and used a local cast of actors who spoke the Khmer language.

“First They Killed My Father” is hitting the Toronto International Film Festival next month before premiering on Netflix on September 15.

Watch the first official trailer below.