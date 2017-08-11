Food Tutorials are Infinitely Better When Directed By Wes Anderson, Alfonso Cuarón, and More — Watch

Watching food recipes online just got way more interesting for movie lovers.

Scroll down your Facebook homepage and you’re bound to come across quite a few food tutorials. Videos from Tastemade, Food Network, and Buzzfeed’s Tasty have become something of an art form on social media, but food artist and director David Ma is here to turn food tutorials into cinema.

Ma has launched his Food Films series this month, a collection of short videos that pair food tutorials with iconic directing styles. What if Alfonso Cuarón made pancakes? What if Wes Anderson made s’mores? He provides the answers with these rather ingenious one-minute videos. Other directors featured include Quentin Tarantino and Michael Bay, because every waffle recipe could use a little more mayhem.

In Ma’s own words, the Food Films series “was created to bring some charm, irreverence, and silliness into the world of familiar overhead recipe videos.” You can visit The Food Freestylist for more of his work. Check out the complete series below.