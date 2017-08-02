‘Freedom’ Trailer: First Look at Jan Speckenbach’s Mysterious Feminist Drama — Watch

In the Locarno Film Festival premiere, a woman walks out on her family, in search of freedom. But at what price?

For his second feature film, German filmmaker Jan Speckenbach is tackling familiar material, with a twist. In Speckenbach’s first feature, “Reported Missing” (aka “Die Vermissten”), a father goes searching for his estranged — and now missing — daughter and is shocked by what he finds along the way.

In his “Freedom,” Speckenbach appears to be working through a similar idea, but told through a very different perspective.

Starring “Pope Joan” and “The Baader Meinhof Complex” star Johanna Wokalek, “Freedom” centers on the seemingly average Nora, who simply walks away from her family in search of her own version of freedom. She leaves behind a shell-shocked husband and a pair of baffled children, moving to a random city and totally changing her identity in order to pursue an entirely new life.

As Nora digs into her independent existence — complete with a new look and a new job that have little to do with her old ones — her husband Philip struggles to adapt to his own new life, while becoming more and more obsessed with finding out why Nora left. Will Nora find true freedom? And will Philip find her?

“Freedom” will debut in competition at the Locarno Film Festival later this week, check out our exclusive new trailer for the film below.