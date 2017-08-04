‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 New Episode Leaks Online Early

The online leak comes just days after HBO suffered a hacking that could be the biggest in industry history.

HBO just can’t catch a break this week. After suffering an online security hack on Sunday, the company is now facing a leak that involves the newest episode of “Game of Thrones.” The fourth episode of the seventh season, “The Spoils of War,” found its way online Friday morning, but sources confirm it has nothing to do with the hacking. The Indian distributor Star reportedly lost the file for the new episode.

Read MoreHBO Hack Could Be the Biggest Industry Hacking Ever — Everything You Need to Know

The episode appeared on Google Drive postings in a Reddit thread early Friday. “The Spoils of War” is set to air Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The leaked video is a low-quality-format version of the episode and includes a “for internal viewing only” watermark.

HBO was hacked on Sunday, with an anonymous group calling themselves “little.finger66” stealing 1.5 terabytes of data. Some of the files that have been leaked already included the script for the now-leaked “Game of Thrones” episode, plus installments of “Ballers” and “Room 104.”

The hackers have not released any other content relating to “Game of Thrones.” If they end up releasing all 1.5 terabytes, the hacking would go down as the biggest in industry history.