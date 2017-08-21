‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Leak: HBO Hackers Threaten to Release Episode 7

The group claims they have a slew of new information and assets, including the full season 7 finale.

HBO has been plagued by leaks during this season of “Game of Thrones,” and things could get even worse if new allegations from hackers are true.

Mashable reports that the “Mr. Smith group” has approached the site with HBO’s social media passwords (which the news organization didn’t verify, but believe to be accurate), “access to many HBO Platforms,” and a threat that is sure to get HBO’s attention: “Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible.”

Episode 6 was accidentally leaked early on August 16 after an in-house error from HBO’s European team.

The hackers are asking for $6.5 million in bitcoin as ransom for the information and assets, and HBO reportedly hasn’t closed the door to their demands. When Mashable pressed HBO for comment on this new information, the network referred them to a previous statament, which included: “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

Watch the trailer for the season finale below: