‘Game of Thrones’: Jon Snow Gets to Work Mining Dragonglass in Hilarious Video — Watch

Making weapons to fight the White Walkers isn't easy.

We only have three episodes left in “Game of Thrones” season, which means that everyone who’s been ‘shipping Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen might be losing patience. The most recent episode found the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons start to forge a tentative alliance, with Dany agreeing to let Jon mine dragonglass from her humble abode if he agrees to bend the knee — and fans were delighted by the sexual tension between the two, despite(?) the fact that they’re aunt and uncle.

A new video shows what that actual work might look — or at least sound — like. In it, Dany tries to strategize with her advisors in Dragonstone; the pow-wow is cleverly edited to make them all look visibly annoyed by construction noise in the background. It’s hard to tell who seems most bothered — Varys and Tyrion look especially displeased, not that Missandei is happy about either.

Depending on how quickly the men-at-work process goes, we could see the fruits of Jon’s labor as early as tomorrow night’s episode “Eastwatch.” Watch the video below.