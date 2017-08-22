‘Game of Thrones’: Season 7 Finale Title and Run Time Revealed

Get ready for the longest episode of the series.

The “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale is almost here, and HBO has released the very intriguing episode title, as well as the epic runtime.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the official “Thrones” account revealed that the episode will be titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” and will last for 79 minutes and 43 seconds. A majestic raven gif accompanied the news:

Ravens tell us that the #GoTS7 finale will be 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Watch “The Dragon and the Wolf” Sunday at 9PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zcCutpjqtp — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 22, 2017

The season finale’s title lays bare what has been hinted at for the majority of Season 7: Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. The Dragon and the Wolf. Of course, Dany needs all the allies she can muster after last week’s devastating and shocking twist. But having Jon Snow, the King in the North (and likely secret Targaryen himself), by her side will also give her the strength she will need as she attempts to persuade the prickly Cersei to become an unlikely ally against the army of the undead.

Watch the trailer for the finale below, and tune in to HBO on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET to see how this bloody season comes to a close.