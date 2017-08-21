‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Finale Trailer: Jon Snow Prepares for the Greatest War Yet

The episode will reportedly be 81 epic minutes long.

After last night’s epic dragon battle, “Game of Thrones” is saving its longest chapter for next week’s finale, and a new trailer reveals that fans are in for another epic battle.

“There’s only one war that matters. And it is here,” Jon Snow warns in the brief spot, which shows all sides bracing for combat.

Our sister site BGR reported that the Season 7 Finale will be 81 minutes long, which promises feature film-length battles. Jeremy Podeswa, who helmed the season premiere “Dragonstone,” will be directing, but further details are kept under wraps at this point. Hopefully HBO can avoid further hacking to keep secrets from spilling between now and then.

After the finale, the “Thrones” cast is scheduled to head back to film the final season in October, with a Season 8 premiere date still TBA. Meanwhile, HBO is still mulling over spinoff ideas and angles, while ‘Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are prepping their already-controversial new series “Confederate.”

Watch the trailer below, and tune in to HBO on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET to see how the season ends: