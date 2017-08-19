‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Series Will Be ‘Recognizable as a Past Event’ to Readers, Says Screenwriter

Jane Goldman offers a few details about one potential prequel.

Not much is known about the different “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in development in HBO, though it has been confirmed that all four are prequels and will feature no existing characters. Courtesy of an IGN interview with Jane Goldman, who’s writing one of the proposed spinoffs, we now know that hers will be “recognizable as a past event” to those familiar with Westeros.

Though she emphasizes that she “can say absolutely nothing” in terms of plot details, the “Kick-Ass” screenwriter responds in the affirmative when asked if her spinoff will feature any magic or supernatural elements. Goldman is developing the show alongside George R. R. Martin, and says that she’s “had the pleasure of going to spend some time with him and working on things and talking about ideas and that was an honor and a pleasure. He’s a great guy and we’ve had enormous fun talking about ideas and characters and all sorts of interesting things.”

Many fans have speculated that Robert’s Rebellion might serve as source material for one of the potential prequel series, ditto the Doom of Valyria. Goldman confirms that only one of the spinoffs will ultimately be made into a series; she also hints that she may know how “Game of Thrones” itself ends: “I totally should not answer that question!” is her coy response when asked. Read the full interview here.

