‘Game of Thrones’: Arya and Brienne’s Duel Has Been Edited Into a Lightsaber Battle That’s Going Viral — Watch

"Game of Thrones" meets "Star Wars" in this viral video that has earned over 1 million views in just two days.

The highlight of “Game of Thrones” Season 7 occurred during the last chunk of Episode 4 in what has become known as the Loot Train Battle (aka. Drogon burns the Lannister army to dust), but another season highlight also occurred during that eventful episode: Arya and Brienne’s training duel.

The set-up was fairly simple: Having just returned to Winterfell, Arya requests a training session with Brienne. They draw their swords, or in Arya’s case a newly acquired Valeryian steel blade, and have a mock duel, one that grows increasingly tense with every move.

YouTube user Omid G has remixed the scene by replacing Arya and Brienne’s blades with “Star Wars” lightsabers, and the result is as badass as you’re probably thinking. The video was posted on August 12 and is going viral, accumulating over 1 million views in just 48 hours.

Brienne is played by Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma in the new “Star Wars” trilogy, and the video will make you really hope we get to see her wield a ligthsaber before her character’s time is up. Same goes for Maisie Williams, who totally needs to be cast in a “Star Wars” spinoff now.

The final two episodes of “Game of Thrones” Season 7 air over the next consecutive Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO. Watch the mash-up in the video below.