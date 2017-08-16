‘Gemini’ First Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Bewitches Lola Kirke in Intoxicating Neo-Noir Thriller

Indie filmmaker Aaron Katz delivers a dreamy Hollywood caper with indie film's most provocative rising talents.

As evidenced by her understated but powerful role in “Big Little Lies,” Zoë Kravitz has demonstrated a keen eye for complex projects from auteur filmmakers, which continues with Aaron Katz’s “Gemini.” Kravitz stars alongside up-and-coming indie favorite Lola Kirke (“Mistress America,” “Gone Girl”) in the New York-based filmmaker’s neo-noir thriller, which just released a captivating first trailer.

The Hollywood-set mystery stars Kravitz as Heather Anderson, a hot young actress with all eyes on her. Kirke plays her friend and assistant, Jill, who keeps her life together while offering a calming presence and fierce loyalty. When a violent crime threatens the balance of their friendship, Jill finds herself on the run as she attempts to solve the dangerous mystery. A movie in love with movies, Katz subdues his audience with sweeping visuals while keeping them guessing in this tension-filled caper.

Intrigue abounds in the first trailer for the film, which also stars John Cho as a dogged detective assigned to the case, as well as Greta Lee (“High Maintenance”), Michelle Forbes (“True Blood”), and Ricki Lake. Neon will release “Gemini” in the spring of 2018.

Check out the trailer below: