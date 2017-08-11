‘Good Time’ Has One of the Most Memorable Original Scores of the Year — Stream It Now

Imagine Cliff Martinez, only grungier and way more unpredictable.

The list of the best scores of the year already includes “A Ghost Story,” “War of the Planet of the Apes,” and “Dunkirk,” and as of this weekend we can officially add “Good Time” to the roster. The Safdie Brothers’ wild New York City drama features original music from Oneohtrix Point Never, and it’s so effective in building the movie’s sense of unpredictable danger that even listening to it without the film is an anxiety-inducing experience.

“Good Time” stars Robert Pattinson as Constantine “Connie” Nikas, a small town criminal who embarks on a dangerous journey to get his brother out of jail after a bank robbery goes wrong. The supporting cast includes Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The movie premiered to acclaim at Cannes, where IndieWire called Pattinson’s work the best of his career.

Oneohtrix Point Never is the recording alias of Brooklyn-based experimental musician Daniel Lopatin. He got his start composing film scores with his work on Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring,” and he was also behind the music for Ariel Kleiman’s drama “Partisan.” You can stream the “Good Time” original score in its entirety below.