‘Good Time’: Robert Pattinson Reveals He Had to Shoot A Sex Act Too Obscene For Theaters

"Good Time" is already one crazy movie, but this scene would've taken things to a whole new level if it didn't get cut.

The Safdie Brothers’ acclaimed New York City drama “Good Time” is opening in theaters August 11, and audiences are in store for a ton of dangerously unpredictable acts form its lead character, Robert Pattinson’s Constantine “Connie” Nikas. But it turns out we won’t be seeing what could’ve been the most shocking and obscene movie movement of 2017, at least not in the theatrical cut.

Pattinson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the movie, and he revealed the most shocking part of filming was when he had to film a scene in which he gives a dog a hand job. Even for those who have seen “Good Time,” this act would’ve been far too obscene. It’s best to just let Pattinson explain what went down:

There’s a big dog. There was actually, sadly, another dog which was cast, who is this big dog’s son, but it died just before. Mustafa, who is the father and this huge, huge dog, was initially in this scene…My character, Connie, has this affinity with dogs. He thinks he is a dog in a previous life and he thinks he has control over animals. There’s this one scene we shot— there’s a drug dealer who busts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.

I asked the trainer [about it] because the director was like, “Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a pussy!” And the dog’s owner was like, “Well, he’s a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.” I was like, “Just massage the inside of his thighs?!” I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket.”

While Pattinson didn’t actually go through with the real thing, the thought of Pattinson and a dog engaging in a sex act of any kind, either real or fake, is still pretty shocking. IndieWire can confirm that while Mustafa is a key figure in “Good Time,” the hand job scene has been cut from the movie’s theatrical version.

The actor told Kimmel the scene will most likely “be on the DVD extras,” so anyone into this sort of thing still might have a chance to see it after all. Pattinson has received rave reviews for his turn in “Good Time,” in which his character embarks on a wild night-long odyssey to free his brother from jail.

“Good Time” opens in select theaters via A24 on August 11. Watch the interview between Pattinson and Kimmel in the video below.