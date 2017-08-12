‘Good Time’: The Safdie Brothers Write a Note Thanking Robert Pattinson for the ‘Romantic/Psychotic Email’ He Sent Them

The acclaimed crime drama opened yesterday.

“Good Time” opened in New York and Los Angeles yesterday. To mark the occasion, directors Josh and Benny Safdie have shared a note on A24’s website noting that, though they’ve directed several features before, the acclaimed crime drama starring Robert Pattinson is in some ways their “first Movie-Movie, so we don’t blame you for maybe not having heard of us before!”

They then reveal that “Good Time” wouldn’t even exist “had Rob not written us a romantic/psychotic email about how he felt deeply connected to us just by having seen a still on Indiewire.” The brothers previously directed “Heaven Knows What,” which caught the former “Twilight” star’s attention.

Their latest, they say, belongs to a tradition of crime movies and “popcorn films… Termite art… Stuff that you consume and later on find that you’ve got these termites inside of you refusing to go away, begging you to answer questions from the film.”

“We made this movie to be consumed publicly and in a theater,” they continue. “There are only two places left that come with an excuse for being unreachable — the shower and the movies.” In other words, turn off your phone when you see this one.

