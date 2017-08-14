‘Hannibal’ Season 4 Talks Are Starting Two Years After the Finale, Just as Bryan Fuller Promised

Bryan Fuller promised "Hannibal" fans that Season 4 talks would begin two years after the last episode. He wasn't lying.

Call Bryan Fuller whatever you want, but just don’t call him a liar. The “American Gods” creator has been saying for well over a year now that talks of a potential “Hannibal” Season 4 would only begin two years after the Season 3 finale aired. August 2017 marks two years since the last episode, “The Wrath of the Lamb”, and guess what? It appears that Season 4 talks have officially begun as promised.

Fuller first teased that talks were beginning in a tweet last week. Although he issued a warning that “this takes time,” Fuller also announced that “Hannibal” producer Martha De Laurentiis was jump starting the conversation about continuing the acclaimed serial killer drama.

Conversations couldn’t start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

Laurentiis sealed the deal yesterday after she posted a picture of herself and Fuller together with a Hannibal Lecter action figure. “Meeting of the minds,” she wrote, providing all the confirmation fans need for proof that Season 4 is most likely (aka. definitely) in the planning stages.

The main reason Fuller has been waiting two years in order to start conversations about Season 4 is because he’s finally ready to incorporate elements of “The Silence of the Lambs” into the series. The rights to the story were owned by the producers of Jonathan Demme’s movie throughout the show’s run on NBC, so Fuller was never able to take actual material from Lecter’s most famous story. The novel’s rights revert back this month, meaning Fuller and Laurentiis can hopefully start planning Season 4 with “Silence” in mind.

Earlier this year, Fuller confirmed he had pitched his Season 4 idea to stars Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy and revealed that both actors were keen on it. He also said during the promotional tour for “American Gods” that his Season 4 idea has something to do with “‘Inception’ meets ‘Angel Heart.'” Whatever that looks like, it appears Fuller is mapping that out right now before he gears up production on “American Gods” Season 2.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave