HBO Hack: ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Episodes Leaked As Hackers Get More Aggressive

The network says it refuses to play along with the hackers' "game."

HBO was hit by another release of episodes by hackers on Sunday, but the network said it refused to give in to their demands.

Among the latest items reportedly stolen and illegally uploaded: Episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Insecure” and “Ballers.” The “Curb” release may be the most damaging to date for the network, as interest is high for the return of the Larry David series, which has been off the air for six years.

HBO has been taunted for several weeks by the hackers, who have demanded a ransom payment and threaten to release more data. It was reported that 1.5 terabytes of info had been stolen, although so far any damaging information has been kept to a minimum.

“We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released,” the network said in a statement. “It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in. Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best.”

So far, only story summaries, but not actual episodes, of “Game of Thrones” have been released by the hackers. HBO may also not be playing ball because it doesn’t appear that illegal uploads of its shows have had a noticeable impact on the network’s performance. A leak of last week’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” unrelated to these hackers, didn’t stifle the show’s huge ratings.