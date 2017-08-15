Every Predictable Beat in a Blockbuster Trailer Broken Down in One Hilarious Video — Watch

"A single note. A single note over establishing shots. Introduce unexpected cover of a classic hit."

As it turns out, the secret to success in Hollywood is far less evasive than one might think. From formulaic three-act structures to the ceaseless churn of superhero franchises, it’s unusual to be surprised by a studio movie these days. One sitting through any batch of previews proves the formula extends to trailers as well, cunning exposed in a new video parody.

Expertly breaking down a tried and true method for raising a person’s blood pressure to a fever pitch in a little under two minutes, “How to Make a Blockbuster Movie Trailer” uses only sound and text to parody the ubiquitous studio trailer. “A single note. A single not over establishing shots,” it begins. “Introduce unexpected cover of a classic hit,” it reads as a raspy woman’s voice sings Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).”

It’s funny because it’s true, and also sad. Made by “Star Wars” loving YouTube channel Auralnats, the video is a stark reminder of just how predictable studio fare is these days. Cue dramatic “BWAAA” noise.

Check it out: