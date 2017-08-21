‘How to Talk to Girls at Parties’ First Trailer: Elle Fanning Wants More Punk in Zany Alien Comedy — Watch

John Cameron Mitchell's Neil Gaiman adaptation also stars Nicole Kidman and Ruth Wilson.

Premiering at the Cannes Film festival earlier this year, John Cameron Mitchell’s fourth feature takes excellent source material and top talent on a wild ride in “How to Talk to Girls at Parties.” Based on a short story by Neil Gaiman, whose fantastical work has been adapted to mixed results over the years. In the first international trailer, Fanning and her co-star Alex Sharp flirt oddly and adorably, and Nicole Kidman appears to be having a lot of fun.

Set in a London suburb in the 1970’s, the film follows an alien girl named Zan (Fanning) who falls in love with a punk teenage boy named Enn (Sharp). Kidman, who recently worked with Fanning in Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” plays a very different character from the looks of her name: Queen Boadicea. Backed by great source material, Mitchell attempts to merge his “Hedwig” punk roots with enticing A-list talents for his fourth feature. The film received mixed reviews out of Cannes, but fans of the creatives involved won’t be able to resist this collaboration. It’s just the kind of zany premise and convergence of great talents that could be amazing or strange — hopefully both.

Watch the first international trailer below:

A24 will release “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” later this year.