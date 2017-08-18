‘Human Flow’ Trailer: Ai Weiwei Returns to the Movies for This Sprawling Look at the Refugee Crisis

Ai Weiwei is back behind the camera when the world needs him most.

Whenever Ai Weiwei comes to the movies, you better do yourself a favor and take notice. He was the subject of Alison Klayman’s acclaimed 2012 documentary “Never Sorry,” which followed the controversial artist after he’s released from detention by Chinese authorities in 2011 and continues to provoke the government through his artwork. Ai Weiwei is now set to return to the big screen this fall with “Human Flow,” in which he directs a sprawling look at the modern refugee crisis.

The official synopsis reads: “Captured over the course of an eventful year in 23 countries, the film follows a chain of urgent human stories that stretches across the globe in countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, and Turkey. ‘Human Flow’ is a witness to its subjects and their desperate search for safety, shelter and justice.”

“Human Flow” will be hitting the fall film festival circuit at Venice and opens in select theaters October 13.