IFP Week Lines Up Chats With Barry Jenkins, Dee Rees, Gillian Robespierre, Julie Klausner, and More

Check out the newest additions to the IFP Week schedule, including Filmmaker Magazine Talks, the IFP Screen Forward Conference, and more.

IFP’s signature event, IFP Week, has this year expanded to include a slew of public screenings, talks, meet ups, and exhibitions, all centered on cutting-edge independent content for the big screen, small screen, and Internet. This year will play home to faces old and new — including a number of exciting speakers who return to IFP Week after launching their careers at the annual event, including speakers like Barry Jenkins and Dee Rees.

Under the leadership of Head of Programming Amy Dotson and producer Erik Luers, the IFP Week talks and events will run September 17 – 21 in and around Brooklyn, NY at BRIC, The William Vale Hotel, and IFP’s headquarters, Made in NY Media Center by IFP.

Filmmaker Magazine Talks @ BRIC

This year’s IFP Week will kick off on Sunday, September 17 with Filmmaker Magazine Talks @ BRIC. In honor of the 100th issue of the iconic publication, the program will celebrate the creative talents and industry who have filled Filmmaker Magazine’s pages for a quarter of a century. The lineup will feature a series of intimate talks with top directors, writers, showrunners, producers, and industry leaders, all answering “What does it mean to be a filmmaker?”

The event will feature Editor-in-Chief Scott Macaulay in talks with 2017 Academy Award winners Barry Jenkins & Adele Romanski (“Moonlight”), Emmy-nominated director Dee Rees (“Mudbound”), The Safdie Brothers (“Good Time”), as well as past and 2017 Filmmaker Magazine “25 New Faces of Independent Film.”

IFP Screen Forward Conference @ Made in NY Media Center by IFP

Featuring intimate conversations with some of the most interesting, innovative, and outspoken storytellers and leaders today, the program runs September 18 to September 20 at the Made in NY Media Center by IFP in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

Speakers will include: Cenk Uygur (CEO of The Young Turks), Julie Klausner (creator, “Difficult People”), Mark Douglas (creator, “The Key of Awesome”), Yance Ford (Director, “Strong Island”), Gillian Robespierre (Director, “Landline”), Joshua Z Weinstein (Director, “Menashe”), and M Blair Breard, (Executive Producer, “Baskets” and “Horace & Pete”).

Daniel Bergeron

IFP Direct Access & Meet The Decision Makers @ Made in NY Media Center by IFP

IFP also offers aspiring artists and entrepreneurs – as well as working professionals in the media & tech industry – direct access to top industry leaders through its Meet the Decision Makers and Direct Access tracks.

Meet the Decision Makers will allow participants to “get face-time with some of the most exciting organizations in indie entertainment today in small group meetings with company representatives from Amazon Studios, A&E, Bleecker Street, Cinetic, First Look Media, Field of Vision, HBO, IFC, Killer Films, POV, Oscilloscope, Sony Pictures Classics, Submarine, Vimeo, and more.”

Direct Access will similarly see participants joining “top industry leaders for sage advice and time-saving information on how to launch your narrative feature, doc, serialized content, in intimate, small workshops with accomplished industry leaders whose expertise ranges from finding financing to digital distribution.”

IFP Labs Showcase at the William Vale Hotel



The IFP Filmmaker Labs “Sneak Preview” event will take place Wednesday, September 20 at the William Vale Hotel, giving audiences a first-look at excerpts of exciting new films, before their festival premieres. Featuring over 20 new films from the emerging talent of the 2017 IFP Labs, past films first showcased at IFP Week include work by directors like Dee Rees, David Lowery, Matt Ruskin, Amy Seimetz, Tim Sutton, and Chloe Zhao.

