‘It’ Game Allows You to Experience the Terror of Pennywise the Clown in All His 8-Bit Glory

You'll float too...unless you're scared.

As you may have noticed, “It” is among the most anticipated films of the year. If you can’t contain your excitement for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror novel, tide yourself over with a new 8-bit computer game that’s free to play online — unless you’re scared.

The game comes with simple directions: You move the S.S. Georgie left and right using the arrow keys, pop floating red balloons to earn points, and do your utmost to avoid Pennywise the Clown and other obstacles. Those simple tasks are made considerably more difficult by the presence of Pennywise, whose laugh alone is enough to distract you from floating too.

Though the rest of us will have to wait a bit longer to see “It,” at least one person has already given it the seal of approval: King himself. The author said earlier this year that “the producers have done a wonderful job with the production,” which is high praise from someone who’s been vocal in the past about underwhelming adaptations of his books. “It” arrives in theaters on September 8.