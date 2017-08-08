‘It’ Haunted House is Coming to Hollywood and Now You Can Float, Too

Join the Losers' Club and step inside Pennywise the Clown's house.

Who says haunted houses can only happen at Halloween time? Certainly not Stephen King fans and horror lovers, who will be tickled scared by The “It” Experience, a pop-up haunted house that gives fans the chance to creep around the house of Pennywise the Clown, the shape-shifting menace from King’s 1986 novel. Located on Hollywood and Vine, the haunted house will open in advance of the eponymous film’s September 8 release.

An immersive experience designed to mimic the actual film right down to the props, visitors will be able to explore the abandoned house “where It lives,” also known as Niebolt House in the novel. Acting as guide is young Georgie, whose paper sail boat begins the novel’s gruesome thrills. Visitors must experience the house in groups of seven, just like the Losers’ Club.

Lasting 20 minutes, the experience includes live actors, holographic images and animatronic beings. Scarier still, participants are required to sign a waiver before entering.

With a thrilling trailer and this shrewd marketing move, hopefully this latest King adaptation will fare better than “The Dark Tower,” which was not only panned critically but floundered at the box office.

The “It” Experience is open daily from from August 14 through September 10 at Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. in Hollywood.